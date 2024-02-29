Gary O’Neil speaks out on key trait to keep happy Wolves relationships

When O’Neil was appointed in August, following the shock exit of Julen Lopetegui, many fans were underwhelmed and concerned at Wolves’ chances this season and some expected a relegation battle.

The 40-year-old has got Wolves in the mix for a European spot and created a bond with the fans.

To now maintain that relationship, O’Neil knows his side must continue to pick up results in the league and remain consistent in their performances.