FA Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as three players get 8/10

Jose Sa - 7

Sa was slightly unconvincing in the air at set pieces, but overall did well and secured another important clean sheet.

Matt Doherty - 6

A fairly consistent defensive performance from Doherty, but he gave the ball away too often when looking to get forward.

Max Kilman - 8

Particularly in the second half, Kilman put in a masterful defensive display. He won every header, got his body in the way of several shots. He was colossal at the back.

Santi Bueno - 7

A very solid display from Bueno, who came back into the team. His positioning was good, he was calm in possession and was strong in the tackle.

Toti Gomes - 8

The ever-reliable Toti was as dependable as ever at the back. He won numerous tackles and kept Brighton's attacking talents at bay.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Ait-Nouri continues to be consistent and on this occasion he shone most in attack, despite Wolves' struggles to get forward. He gave the team an outlet and took up dangerous positions.

Mario Lemina - 8

An early goal to add to his tally and a dominant midfield performance from the powerful enforcer. Strong, committed and willing. He ran himself into the ground.

Joao Gomes - 7

Gomes' success in this fixture came from his constant running and hassling. On the ball he needs to improve, but he worked hard for the side.

Tommy Doyle - 7

Doyle did well coming back into the team and was comfortable in possession. Alongside that, he made a lot of big tackles and interceptions.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6

The early cross that led to Lemina's goal came from a brilliant Bellegarde run and he did his tactical duties for Wolves, but struggled to impose his attacking quality. He needs to do more.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang's hamstring injury ended a miserable evening for the striker. He looked tired and off the pace from the very beginning and struggled to keep the ball against Dunk, while offering little threat in behind.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Hwang, 56), 7, Pablo Sarabia (for Lemina, 56), 6, Boubacar Traore (for Bellegarde, 76), 6, Craig Dawson (for Ait-Nouri, 93), Nelson Semedo (for Gomes, 93).

Subs not used: Bentley, H.Bueno, Chirewa, Fraser.