E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 329 - Whatever will be will be.....
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss the massive FA Cup win and THAT draw for the quarter-finals.
Can Wolves prioritize the league and the cup with their small squad?
What does the Hwang injury mean going forward?
Is this season already special and can Wolves get back to Wembley.
All our questions are answered and there's a full preview of the trip to Newcastle.