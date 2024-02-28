How to watch Wolves v Brighton in the FA Cup Fifth Round tonight

If Wolves beat the Seagulls tonight they will be into the quarter-finals and one game away from another trip to Wembley, five years after Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves lost to Watford in the semi-finals.

The game is one of two FA Cup matches with live TV coverage tonight. Here is the information you need to watch:

What channel is showing Wolves v Brighton?

The match will be played parallel to Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, another all-Premier League clash in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

The Nottingham Forest game is the one that has been chosen for live broadcast on BBC One, meaning those who want to watch Wolves v Brighton will have to make use of iPlayer streaming or the Red Button service on TV - just navigate to BBC One, then press the red button on your TV remote.

Access the iPlayer on the app or at bbc.co.uk/iplayer and learn more about the Red Button at bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001ww4b.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off under the lights at Molineux at 7.45pm.

TV coverage will begin 15 minutes earlier, after The One Show.

How did both teams reach this stage of the cup?

Wolves overcame local rivals West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in a Fourth Round tie marred by crowd trouble, having earlier beaten Brentford after extra time in a replay of the Third Round tie.

This is Brighton's third successive away trip in the FA Cup - they won 4-2 at Stoke City in the Third Round then beat Sheffield United away 5-2 in the Fourth Round.

What is the head-to-head record between Wolves and Brighton?

This is actually only the second time the two teams have played in the FA Cup - Wolves beat Brighton 3-2 in the Third Round in January of 1979.

They have met several times in the Premier League in recent years since both clubs established themselves in the top flight, and Brighton have had the better of the most recent matches.

They played out a goalless draw in the league at Brighton's Amex Stadium in January, after Wolves lost the preceding four games by an aggregate score of 16-3.

The last time Wolves beat Brighton was a 1-0 win at the Amex in December of 2021 - Wolves had also beaten them 2-1 at Molineux in May that same year.

Team news and preview

See the latest injury news from Gary O'Neil here, and Liam Keen's preview here.