Fans have same FA Cup opinion as Coventry stands between Wolves and Wembley
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 FA Cup win over Brighton.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Mario Lemina strike within the opening two minutes handed Wolves the perfect start to what was a nervy and unconvincing performance.
But Wolves soaked up Brighton pressure throughout both halves to defend their lead and take the club into the quarter-finals, where nearby Coventry will travel to Molineux.