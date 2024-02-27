FA Cup: Wolves v Brighton – Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will head coach Gary O'Neil have available to him?

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

The attacker is sidelined with a hamstring injury and it is hoped he will return after the international break at the end of March.

As a result, he will not be available for Wolves tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "He's doing well. He's been back on the grass and done some light jogging.

"His gym stuff has been going really well and he'll probably have another scan in the next week or so to check the progress of the healing.

"He's really upbeat and pleased with how it's going, but there's a lot of things that need to be done and go his way to get back as quickly as he's aiming to.

"So far, so good. No hiccups and everything's moving in the right direction."

On the rest of the squad, O'Neil added: "We're only just halfway through the recovery time between games, so I haven't really selected the team yet. I'll see how the lads feel in the morning.

"We don't have any injury issues and the lads have come through the game well. Channy's knee is fine, so the only person missing from an injury point of view is Matheus Cunha.

"Lets see how well the lads can recover and who feels like they're able to go again tomorrow."