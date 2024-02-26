Wolves hungry for huge week

The head coach was less than impressed with the second half performance at Molineux yesterday, but his side made great strides in their European charge by moving up to eighth in the Premier League.

Now, they face Brighton on Wednesday night in the FA Cup fifth round, before travelling to face European hopefuls Newcastle.

O’Neil admits it is a huge week in Wolves’ season and is ready to embrace the challenge.

“I feel the pressure in every single game,” O’Neil said.

“Obviously, any cup game is defining as you’re either in or out after it, but it’s a tough game. Brighton are a good side and Newcastle away, a very good side.

“It’s going to be a tough two games for us. Two big results in them would be massive but they’re going to be very hard to get so we’ll need to be at our top level to make sure we’re still in the Cup and to get points at Newcastle we’ll need to be very good as well.”

Meanwhile, skipper Max Kilman could not contain his excitement at the week ahead.

In a potentially season-defining few days, Wolves could move closer to a trip to Wembley and consolidate themselves in their league position.

Kilman said: “It’s a big win and now we’re in eighth, so we have to take all the positives. There are obvious nerves at 1-0 because we’re not secure in the game.

“But at the end we have to look at the positives. Sheffield United are going to be hard to play against, sit in a low block and make it difficult for us.

“To come away with a win and a clean sheet is important.

“We have some big games and we want to win on Wednesday to get into the quarter-finals, and then a big tough trip away to Newcastle, who are in and around our position.

“It’s an exciting week and we’ve made a good start to it.

“We need to take it game by game and look to win the next one and the next one after that.

“We need to look forward and win as much as we can. We’re full of confidence, won the last two and it’s another big game against Brighton.

“We got a good result against them last time away from home but now we’re at home and have the supporters behind us.

“Hopefully it’ll be another good game.”

Supporters are beginning to dream of a return to Europe and sang about it at Molineux tomorrow, but the captain is relaxed on Wolves’ position.

“We’re not seeing it like that, we’re just looking at the next game,” Kilman said when asked if the pressure is off Wolves.

“Win as many as we can and see where we are towards the end of the season. We’re in a good position now, but the league can go up and down. We’ll take it game by game and see where we finish.”