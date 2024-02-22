Wolves v Sheffield United: Who's out and who's a doubt

But following today's press conference, which players will the head coach have at his disposal?

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

The Brazilian forward is currently out with a hamstring injury, but is back in the gym doing some work on his comeback.

Wolves and O'Neil are not putting a timeline on his return, but Brazil manager Dorival Junior recently said he is not expecting Cunha to be available for the international break in March – with Brazil due to play England and Spain on March 23 and 26.

"Matheus Cunha is still not available but the rest are as we were against Tottenham," O'Neil said.

"We've had another good week's training and good preparation. Everybody seems to be in a good spot.

"At this stage of the season a few of the players are starting to creak a little bit with a few little niggles here and there, but in terms of being ready and available for the weekend, everyone is fine at the moment."