Former Wolves goalkeeper Paul Bradshaw dies aged 67

The towering shot-stopper held a huge presence, both physically and as a personality, during his seven years at Molineux.

Winning the 1980 League Cup title in gold and black, he will be fondly remembered among Wolves supporters.

Here, Express & Star columnist Paul Berry takes a look at Bradshaw's impact at the club:

Paul Bradshaw was in goal when Wolves lifted their most recent major trophy, keeping a clean sheet against the might of Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest in the 1980 League Cup final.

Shutting out the European champions of the time may have been his finest hour, but it was very much par for the course during an overall spell at Molineux when he was regarded by many as one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

Sadly, ‘Braddy’, as he was known by team-mates, has passed away at the age of 67, and, with his loss, departs a player who was hailed by many Wolves fans as among their favourites from the era, not to mention twice being voted the club’s Player of the Season.

“Paul was a great success at Wolves from the moment he signed from Blackburn,” recalls Wolves legend and now chairman of the Former Players Association John Richards.

“He was undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in England at the time and, of course, his brilliant performance in the 1980 League Cup Final helped us win the trophy.

“We know he’d been having some serious health issues, but his death is a sad loss to all his former colleagues, and we send our condolences to his family and friends.”