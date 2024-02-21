E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 328 - The Keys to our Heart

The boys are on top form as they discuss the stunning 2-1 win at Spurs and just why it was another statement win for this young team.

Liam shares some important personal news and there's the latest info regarding Sasa Kalajdzic's injury and the plans for the striker moving forward.

Also enclosed is a big discussion about Europe, can they??!

There's a loanee Keen or not Keen special plus questions and a full preview ahead of the clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.