E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 328 - The Keys to our Heart
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
The boys are on top form as they discuss the stunning 2-1 win at Spurs and just why it was another statement win for this young team.
Liam shares some important personal news and there's the latest info regarding Sasa Kalajdzic's injury and the plans for the striker moving forward.
Also enclosed is a big discussion about Europe, can they??!
There's a loanee Keen or not Keen special plus questions and a full preview ahead of the clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.