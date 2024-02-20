Wolves U21s secure local bragging rights over Albion U21s

Early on in the contest at Telford’s New Bucks Head, Wolves goalkeeper Jimmy Storer had to be alert as the Baggies started well.

The shot-stopper got down sharply to deny Layton Love’s effort, after a good run to set him up by Akeel Higgins.

But Wolves remained a constant threat and Baggies goalkeeper Ben Cisse denied Leon Chiwome a chance at notching the opener, when his goal-bound shot was tipped away.

Ty Barnett forced Cisse into another good save with a free-kick that looked destined for the top corner, but the acrobatic goalkeeper was equal to it.

Albion had a huge chance when Love found Fenton Heard in behind Temple Ojinnaka, but he dragged his effort wide as the teams entered the break at 0-0.

Wolves finally broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half with an impressive team goal that started with possession in defence.

It was eventually worked to Marvin Kaleta and the full-back’s low cross eventually found Chiwome, who pounced on indecisive defending to poke home from close range.

The visitors almost equalised after 65 minutes when the ball dropped to Alex Williams on the edge of the box, but his powerful effort crashed off the post.

And just two minutes later, Wolves doubled their lead. Defender Alfie Pond rose highest from a Barnett free-kick to glance his header into the back of the net.

With the floodgates open, Wolves added a third after 70 minutes. Kaleta remained an attacking threat out wide and carried the ball for 20 yards before playing a perfect pass to Chiwome, who fired across goal and into the far corner for his second of the night and confirmation of an important three points for Wolves.