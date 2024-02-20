Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan with high praise for Gary O'Neil's influence

After losing to Brentford, the club bounced back with a victory at Spurs at the weekend. Wolves sit 11th in the Premier League, within touching distance of the European places, and the forward was full of praise for the head coach.

“When the season first started, the manager had just come in and had a period where he was trying to build a strong team,” Hwang said. “I feel he has made us a great team and we are getting better with every game.

“The team is well drilled to the manager’s tactics and I feel the results are following due to those efforts. This match gave us the confidence that we will become even better and gives us a clear idea on where we aim to head.”

But does the attacker believe Wolves have what it takes to make it into Europe this season?

“I don’t think it’s impossible,” Hwang added. “I said at the start of the season that was one of my aims so I want to make it. I think we have a team that can do it.

“If we do our best every game in order the reach our goals, I’m sure results will follow. However, we can never settle to be happy with where we are, we need to keep improving and aim higher and us players are always talking about what we need to do to improve.”

The win at Spurs was Hwang’s first for Wolves since the Asia Cup and a brief calf strain injury.

He managed 88 minutes in a solid display.

Hwang said: “I’m not 100 per cent yet as I only just came back to training this week and started training with the team. Despite this, I thought our performance was excellent and I am proud I was able to help the team at least a little to win. I will continue to try help the team as much as possible to get results.”