Dave Edwards: Tenacious Wolves have got bundles of character

They were very flat against Brentford. A performance I haven’t really seen from a Gary O’Neil team, and at the same time they lose their most consistent attacking threat in Matheus Cunha.

You can understand if the season might begin to peter out and they concentrated on the FA Cup, but not this Wolves team. Not an O’Neil team, that doesn’t happen.

That was shown from the first whistle against Spurs, with the intensity Wolves played at. They were fantastic, absolutely fabulous.

The first half was excellent and they fully deserved the lead and the victory in the end.

It’s no mistake that these opportunities manufacture themselves in games where Wolves have overloads in the right areas and counter-attack chances – it’s down to the way O’Neil sets his team up from a defensive point of view.

He works with them on how to then transition at speed and Wolves are one of the best transitional teams in the league. They played the game perfectly on Saturday.

I’m always fascinated when O’Neil speaks after games and the detail he goes into about the work they do on each game plan.