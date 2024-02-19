Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffers another serious injury blow
Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic has suffered a serious knee injury during Eintracht Frankfurt's clash with SC Freiburg.
The forward, who signed for the German club on loan in the summer following a frustrating period at Molineux - went down in the clash on Sunday.
It has now been revealed that the forward as ruptured his cruciate and lateral ligaments in his right knee.
In a statement, the club said: "Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a rupture of the cruciate and lateral ligaments in his right knee in Sunday's away game against SC Freiburg and will be out indefinitely.
"Eintracht Frankfurt wishes Kalajdzic a good and quick recovery."
It is the second serious knee injury the forward has suffered in 18 months.
He signed for the club in 2022 - but suffered the same injury to his left knee on his debut, an injury that ruled him out for a lengthy period.