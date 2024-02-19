Mario Lemina on the 'special bond' in Wolves' squad

A 2-1 victory at Spurs offered Gary O’Neil’s side another memorable moment in an impressive season.

Midfield general Lemina believes the tight-knit group have forged a strong bond that makes them hard opposition for any team in the league.

“Since the beginning of the season I really trust in my team-mates and trust in the way the gaffer wants us to play,” Lemina said.

“When you get this chemistry between us, it’s really hard to beat us.

“But we have to understand we can’t only do it against big teams, we have to take points against the lower teams.

“It will come from the next game. We will play Sheffield, it will be a tough game.

“I think we will have the possession but we need to create and win the game.”

Pedro Neto put in a starring performance on Saturday but Lemina rejected that description, and insists the whole squad are on a level playing field and fighting for each other.

He added: “I’m not going to say ‘star’ because there’s no star in our team. We just play as a team.

“He’s a really big player, as are all of the players in our team. Cunha as well, but we can play with other players.

“We have a really, really good team.

“There’s no stars in our dressing room. We’re all working at the same pace and at the same level. There’s no player above another one.

“We respect each other, we work hard for each other and that will make us stronger than ever.

“We want to show people that if you play with 11 players on the same page, it’s really hard to beat.

“That comes from everyone. We all want to be on the same page with the same hard work.”

The victory keeps Wolves in the race for Europe and has fans dreaming.

But Lemina is remaining laser focused on the upcoming games and refuses to get carried away.

“To be honest, we don’t want to talk about it,” he said of Europe.

“At the beginning of the season a lot of people said we were going to be relegated but we’re showing that’s not the case.

“We want to go as far as we can and take the games one by one. We’ll keep the same mentality to always win the game that we’re going to face.”

When asked if he is motivated by people backing Wolves for relegation in the summer, Lemina added: “To be honest, I mentioned it, but I don’t care about it because I knew what team we had and if we had someone trusting in us, what we’d achieve.”

Meanwhile, Lemina is delighted to have his younger brother Noha with him at Wolves after he made a loan switch last month, following the death of their father.

The 18-year-old travelled with the team to London but did not make the squad.

“For me, it was really important to be with him in this tough moment for our family,” Lemina said.

“My mum was really happy with that, my brother is really happy and is settling well in Wolverhampton.

“We will see what happens next but I’m really calm and confident right now.”