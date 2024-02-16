WATCH FOR FREE: The Wolves poddy Valentines's Day heartbreak
WATCH Nathan Judah and Liam Keen's latest Wolves poddy episode absolutely free right here!
Liam is welcomed back from his ski-trip and straight into the devastating news of Matheus Cunha's hamstring injury timetable.
The best and worst case scenarios for a first team return are discussed as well as who can step up in the Brazilian international's absence?
The boys pick their Valentine date and preview the game with Spurs on Saturday.
All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a magnificent prize.