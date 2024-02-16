Tottenham v Wolves: Spurs returning to full strength after injuries and absences

Barring any late fitness issues, Spurs will hope to reap the rewards of having James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma all available for a Premier League for the first time since November 6.

That day, when Spurs lost 4-1 to Chelsea, saw Maddison go down with his ankle injury, from which he has since returned in the last four games.

He has started the final three of those games and is likely to start tomorrow against Wolves, where he will hope to be reunited in midfield by both Sarr and Bissouma, who have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. The influential trio should all be ready to start and will relish the opportunity to play together once again.

In the eight matches in which they all started together earlier this season, Spurs won seven and drew once – in a 2-2 against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Spursare also set to turn to Son Heung-Min, who has not started a league game since returning from the Asia Cup and is expected to start tomorrow.

With Richarlison firing up front, Postecoglou has a strong squad of players to choose from and could name his preferred starting XI for the first time in three months.

That has also been bolstered by the returns of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven last month, while Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson are finding their feet in the capital.

Now, Spurs will want to keep their top-four spot and make it back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2024, having made an unbeaten start to the year.