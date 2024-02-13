Gary O'Neil not fazed despite recent Wolves home blip

With Molineux a fortress for much of the season, Wolves had gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions before the late loss to Manchester United on February 1.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford has meant two consecutive home losses, but O’Neil is remaining realistic about the club’s season and will not panic after two home defeats.

“I hate losing at home and hate losing away, but we have 14 games left and we will lose some more, we won’t go 14 unbeaten,” O’Neil said.

“I’m going to sit here and answer questions about how we lost again at some point, but when we do we’ve managed to pick ourselves up so far.

“The fans were excellent again and stayed right until the end when it was a tough watch for them, I’m sure.

“There are going to be afternoons in the Premier League where the opposition make it tough, make it slow and we need to find a way to be better at it. We get back to work to try to make sure we’re better.”

Meanwhile, O’Neil says Pedro Neto will ‘relish’ the pressure to perform if Matheus Cunha is sidelined with injury.

The Brazilian has had a scan on a hamstring injury but the severity of it remains to be seen.

“I’m sure he relishes and enjoys that expectation,” O’Neil said.

“He’s one of our key attacking players and when you’re behind to a team that defends with a back five, trying to get down the outside with Pedro is a key part of what we tried to do.

“We still had some moments out there.”