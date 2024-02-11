Wolves Women suffer late FA Cup heartbreak

Dan McNamara’s side were moments away from forcing a replay against their top-flight opponents until Emma Kullberg scored three times in quick succession late on to confirm Wolves’ elimination.

The Black and Gold were playing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 20 years and fell behind just before the break when

Katie Robinson opened the scoring for the Seagulls.

Beth Merrick stepped into the starting line-up after Wolves were forced into a late change, as captain Anna Morphet missed out through injury.

Destiney Toussaint captained the side in her absence, whilst Merrick came closest for Wolves in the first half with a free-kick that narrowly missed the target.

Merrick then provided the equaliser from the spot in the 67th minute, after Ellie Wilson was brought down in the box.

Layla Banaras was handed her Wolves debut, as the contest hung very much in the balance heading into the closing stages.

But a late collapse saw Kullberg score a hat-trick in the space of just eight minutes.

Kullberg restored Brighton’s lead two minutes from time, and added two more in second half stoppage time to complete her treble.