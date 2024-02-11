Mario Lemina emphasises Wolves unity after Brentford defeat

Wolves came crashing back down to earth from their memorable 4-2 triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with a second home defeat in a row.

Christian Norgaard shook off Craig Dawson with ease inside the box to head past Jose Sa in the 35th minute.

And Dawson’s day went from bad to worse when he followed up his disallowed goal with a cheap giveaway, which ultimately led to Ivan Toney sliding in Brentford’s second 13 minutes from time.

Sa also had a shaky afternoon, especially with the ball at his feet, but Lemina has said Wolves won’t be playing the blame game as they look to bounce back immediately.

He said: “To be honest, it was a team mistake because we really worked on that during the week, so we were all guilty on that one.

“It’s not all about one or two players – we need to review what we did, make it better, clear all of the mistakes and try to move on from this kind of situation.

“When these kind of things happen, we need to stick together and not blame other players.

“It’s a team game and we need to stay positive. We will not mention anyone.

“We need to work on what we did poorly and what we did well and bounce back in the next game.”

Wolves suffered an early blow when joint-top scorer Matheus Cunha limped off with a hamstring issue in the 20th minute.

They struggled to break Brentford down in his absence, and Wolves will face a nervous wait on the results of his scan.

The Brazilian international has been instrumental to Wolves’ four wins over the past seven league games, which have helped propel them into contention for Europe.

However, Lemina admitted the defeat offered a timely reminder of how brutal the Premier League can be, and that they will need to be more consistent if they want to push for a top seven finish.

“We have a good, hardworking team but we need to be humble and think about the beginning of the season and where we are right now,” he continued.

“This last game was the most important because we lost against a team below us in the table and we need to understand the Premier League is really tough.

“We need to get better every week to even think about something else (Europe) in the future .

“At the moment we need to work hard, take each game one by one and see what happens.”