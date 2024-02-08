Wolves boss delighted as duo return for Brentford clash

The pair, who last played in December’s 3-0 win over Everton, returned to Molineux this week from the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup.

Midfielder Traore was back in training on Wednesday after Mali suffered a quarter-final AFCON exit to the Ivory Coast last weekend.

Hwang’s turnaround has been quicker. The club’s joint top scorer, part of the South Korea team which suffered a shock Asia Cup semi-final defeat to Jordan on Tuesday, reported back to Compton Park for assessment yesterday.

He is due to train for the first time on Friday but is on course to be included in O’Neil’s squad for the visit of the Bees.