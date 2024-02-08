Key Wolves defender delights fans by signing new long-term deal

The 25-year-old Portugal international has been rewarded after producing his most consistent football for the club under Gary O’Neil.

Toti has started every match since September’s 2-1 win over Manchester City, his longest run in the first XI since first arriving from Estoril in September, 2020.

Wolves have now moved to secure his future, with sporting director Matt Hobbs believing his best is yet to come.

“To earn contracts here, people have to earn them with what they do on the pitch and off the pitch, and Toti’s earned it,” said Hobbs.

“He’ll want to kick on. He’ll want to be a starter for Portugal, and he knows the best way to do that is putting in great performances with us.

“He knows he still has lots of things to do, but with his personality, he’ll make sure he keeps striving. I’ve got no doubt that he’ll keep improving for sure.”

Toti was immediately loaned to Swiss club Grasshoppers after joining Wolves and did not make his Molineux debut until January, 2022.

He enjoyed his first real run in the team as a left-back under Julen Lopetegui and has continued to impress this season, forming part of a regular back three alongside Craig Dawson and Max Kilman.

Hobbs continued: “With Toti, what you get is someone who gives absolutely everything and provides different variation – his athleticism has given us real balance across the back.

“He’s a great guy to have around, a really positive person, driven and a full international now.

“I say it a lot, because they’re the type of people we want to bring in, but he’s great around the place, while still having a huge amount of humility. He wants to be the best player he can be every single day and he trains well.”