Wolves pull out of deal for striker

On Wednesday, it was reported that Wolves had turned their attention to the Brazilian international after missing out on their quest for Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

The 22-year-old scores 10 goals and added seven assists in all competitions in 2022/23 and joined the Brazilian club permanently last year after a loan move from Zenit St Petersburg.

He also made his debut for Brazil against Morocco last year.

However, after an agreement in principal had been agreed on Wednesday, the proposed switch seems have hit the rocks.

The deal has broken down because of an issue over the finances involved.

The latest development comes after Gary O'Neil confirmed yesterday that the club are looking to complete two deadline day deals.