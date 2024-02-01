Wolves have same frustrating opinion following Manchester United defeat

Marcus Rashford netted after just five minutes before Rasmus Hojlund added a second and Wolves survived an onslaught to reach half-time.

A Pablo Sarabia penalty gave them hope, but that hope dashed four minutes later when Scott McTominay headed in a third.

Max Kilman’s smart finish restored some hope once again, before Pedro Neto’s 95th minute goal seemed to snatch a point.

But just two minutes later Kobbie Mainoo finished to steal all three points and leave Wolves devastated.