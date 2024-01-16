Wolves star misses Asia Cup opener through injury

South Korea kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bahrain in Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, but the forward was missing due to a problem with his left hip.

Hwang In-beom gave South Korea the lead, but then Al Hashash levelled the scores for Bahrain before a brace from Lee Kang-in helped guide his nation to victory in their opening Group E game.

Hwang now has a race against the clock to be fit for South Korea's next game as they take on Jordan on Saturday before the final group game against Malaysia a week on Thursday.

Hwang has scored 11 times for Wolves this season but could be in Qatar until as late as February 10 if Jurgen Klinsmann’s side make it all the way to the final.

That means Hwang could miss Wolves’ Premier League fixtures against Brighton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford.