FA Cup replay: Wolves 3 Brentford 2 (AET) - Report

Wolves dominated the opening stages of the game but found themselves behind when former defender Nathan Collins turned home from close range.

Nelson Semedo’s first goal in just over two years brought Wolves level, before Neal Maupay’s second half goal was given by VAR, to hand the Bees the lead.

Wolves once again had to come from behind and academy graduate striker Nathan Fraser stepped off the bench to score, as the game went to extra-time.

Brentford could have won it in with a big chance before Wolves won a penalty on the stroke of half-time, in extra-time.

Cunha stepped up and rifled it into the bottom corner and after surviving the final 15 minutes, Wolves headed into the fourth round.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made one change from the team that drew at Brentford last time out, as he stuck with the 5-2-3 formation.

Joe Hodge came in for his first start since August and only his second appearance of the season, as he started in midfield alongside Tommy Doyle.

Mario Lemina returned to the squad after his compassionate leave and made the bench.

Wolves were in complete control of the game after the opening 10 minutes. They dominated possession and were looking for a way through a stubborn Brentford defence.

Despite that, the visitors took the lead after 13 minutes. A long ball fell to Ben Mee, who forced Jose Sa into a strong save, before Collins turned home against his former club during a goalmouth scramble. Collins did not celebrate the goal.

Wolves endured a slump after that goal but once they recovered, they regained the majority of possession. They created few chances, however, with Cunha coming closest with a good shot.

They then created a big chance when Cunha found Semedo at the back post. His shot was blocked with the goal gaping and Pablo Sarabia’s follow up hit the side netting.

After 36 minutes Wolves’ pressure paid off as they found the equaliser. A superb Cunha cross found Semedo, who had made an intelligent run from deep, and after his first effort was saved it fell nicely to the defender to follow-up from close range.

Nelson Semedo scores (Getty)

Wolves ended the half on top but the score was level.

Shortly after the restart, Maupay had the ball in the back of the net but was flagged offside. However, a long VAR check that offered no replays to the media in attendance, eventually gave the goal and Brentford regained the lead.

Wolves dominated the game after going behind again, but were struggling for clear chances. O’Neil rolled the dice after 70 minutes when Lemina and young striker Fraser came on.

It almost paid off immediately when Lemina fired over and then, just two minutes after coming on, Fraser equalised. Cunha found him inside the box and his excellent low finish found the bottom corner.

Wolves were on top and almost scored again when Cunha found Fraser inside the box and his effort from close range was blocked for a corner.

An incredibly open game was offering up opportunities and Sarabia had a good one with a shot inside the box, which he blazed over.

Pedro Neto then went down in the box and was calling for a penalty, but the referee did not give it and VAR did not overturn it.

Nathan Fraser scores (Getty)

Neither side could find a winner as the game went to 30 minutes of extra-time.

The first half of extra time had a slow start, with Cunha coming close by hitting the post before being flagged offside.

Brentford should then have taken the lead when Shandon Baptiste danced through and past Max Kilman, but hit the post when the goal was at his mercy.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Neto was brought down and Wolves awarded a penalty. Cunha rifled it into the bottom corner to put the hosts ahead.

Shortly after the second half of extra-time started, Cunha was out on his feet and was replaced by Craig Dawson, as Wolves looked to protect their lead.

Michael Olakigbe came close with a deflected effort, before Collins had a goal disallowed for offside and Brentford pushed for an equaliser.

Hugo Bueno had a huge chance for a fourth Wolves goal, which he put wide, in the last kick of the game as Wolves won and set up a historic trip to The Hawthorns.

Key Moments

GOAL 13 Collins turns home to give the Bees the lead

GOAL 36 Semedo equalises for Wolves

GOAL 52 Maupay has his goal given by VAR

GOAL 72 Fraser makes an instant impact to equalise

GOAL 105+5 Cunha’s penalty puts Wolves ahead

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti, Doherty (Neto, 57), Hodge (Lemina, 70), Doyle, Sarabia (H.Bueno, 87), Bellegarde (Fraser, 70), Cunha (Dawson, 119).

Subs: Bentley, Mosquera, Griffiths, Chirewa.

Brentford: Strakosha, Roerslev, Ajer (Zanka, 62), Mee, Collins, Dasilva (Peart-Harris, 62), Janelt, Jensen (Yarmoliuk, 94), Damsgaard (Baptiste, 62), Lewis-Potter (Olakigbe, 99), Maupay.

Subs not used: Flekken, Goode, Brierley, Frederick.