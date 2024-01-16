FA Cup replay: Wolves 3 Brentford 2 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Wolves dominated the opening stages of the game but found themselves behind when former defender Nathan Collins turned home from close range.

Nelson Semedo’s first goal in just over two years brought Wolves level, before Neal Maupay’s second half goal was given by VAR, to hand the Bees the lead.

Wolves once again had to come from behind and academy graduate striker Nathan Fraser stepped off the bench to score, as the game went to extra-time.

Brentford could have won it in with a big chance before Wolves won a penalty on the stroke of half-time, in extra-time.

Cunha stepped up and rifled it into the bottom corner and after surviving the final 15 minutes, Wolves headed into the fourth round