Wolves Foundation helping young people get the best start in life

Students on the Foundation’s Football & Education College Academy programme at the City of Wolverhampton College, and scholars from Wolves’ Academy, have joined forces to take part in the Turing Scheme, the UK government’s programme providing funding for international opportunities in education and training.

The players and students will take part in a series of different activations designed to enhance their learning ahead of the highlight of the initiative, a trip to La Nucia in Spain in March to observe and take part in high-level training, games and social and cultural activities.

“This scheme is a first-of-its-kind in terms of connecting the Academy and Foundation to learn together,” says Laura Nicholls, Academy manager for operations.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our learners and we hope it will prove to be yet another valuable experience.

“Naturally, the trip will be the highlight of the project, but it’s much more than that.

“It’s about building foundations for the two departments to work together in the city to have a real impact on themselves and others.

“We’re keen to make this collaboration more regular in the future so I’m looking forward to seeing how the scheme progresses and the success that comes with it in terms of personal development and life experiences.”

Academy Player Care manager Mark Hyland and Foundation senior education officer Brad Moore officially launched the project recently by leading a two-hour session featuring a general introduction to the Turing Scheme and team-building activities.

Learners on the programme will develop knowledge of various career pathways and progressions to enhance their wider understanding of the job market in the UK, and acquire an improved understanding of European progression opportunities.

Jonathan Warburton, Wolves Foundation’s Education & Skills manager, added: “The Turing Scheme is a superb opportunity for students and the chance for us to link up with Wolves Academy is also an exciting one.

“Bringing together the scholars and students has been really positive, and we’re looking forward to them making the most of these experiences at home and abroad together.

“It will be an amazing trip to La Nucia for the young people, and we’re hosting a range of cultural and social activities to enrich their lives along the way.”

Other activations already in the pipeline include a visit from an Army Officer to talk about leadership, a session outlining opportunities for scholarships in the USA and a presentation around the workings of the UK’s Parliament.