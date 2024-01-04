Exclusive: Wolves considering selling loan star with Championship clubs circling
Wolves are considering selling Luke Cundle this month with a host of Championship clubs interested.
The 21-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at second tier side Plymouth, where he has impressed with four goals and five assists across 26 games in all competitions.
As a result of his impact on the Championship so far this season, clubs are lining up to take him permanently, including Stoke and Bristol City who are leading contenders to sign him.