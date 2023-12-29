Key Wolves midfielder set to miss Everton clash

The 30-year-old previously revealed that his father had been hospitalised for over two months due to ill-health.

Boss Gary O'Neil fell short of completely ruling Lemina out of the game, but it would be a surprise to see the Gabon international in the starting line-up tomorrow.

"Mario has gone back to France to attend a family issue, I don't want to speak about it too much as it's not my place," said the Wolves boss.

"Mario didn't train today and that's all I can say on it.

"Around tomorrow it's too early to say, my only thoughts are with Mario and what he needs at this moment.

"Some things are more important than football matches."

Lemina has been in sensational form for Wolves, scoring the opening goal in back-to-back Premier League wins over Chelsea and Brentford.

Having also scooped successive man-of-the-match awards and will leave as big hole to fill in the heart of midfield.

"We have a massive football game tomorrow, but that doesn't supersede what Mario the person needs from me and the football club."

"Mario will take whatever he needs over a period of time and we'll support him with that."

But it was better news for Wolves on the injury front ahead of tomorrow's clash with Sean Dyche's men at Molineux.

Craig Dawson who missed the 4-1 win at Brentford with a bad cut to his knee is fit to return, while Hwang Hee Chan is also available having been replaced before half-time at the Gtech Community Stadium with back spasms.

The Wolves boss was also hopeful on midfielder Boubacar Traore after training fully with the squad after illness.

"Both 'Daws' and 'Channy' are fit, both fully trained today and are available for selection tomorrow," said O'Neil.

"Boubacar (Traore) trained today and we'll check up on him after and see how he is, hopefully he'll be fit to be involved in the squad."

Pedro Neto was an unused substitute at Brentford, but O'Neil is also expecting him to make his return after the forward's hamstring injury.

"When you've been out eight weeks, there's a difference between being back in full training and being fully fit," said O'Neil.

"He's working hard to be at the place he was in and we're going to help him along that journey, he needs some time to get back up to full speed.

"Pedro will be involved against Everton, we'll put in as many minutes into him as we see correct at this moment.

"He obviously wants to play, but he knows everyone has his best interests in the forefront of their mind and that he's massively important to me and the team.

"A 100% fit Pedro Neto plays 99, 100 minutes every week for us, that's where he was, that's how he was performing, we're just working to get him back to that.

"But I'm really hopeful he can have a big impact on the game."