Fabio Silva - A Wolves timeline

It was a shock when Silva first signed for Wolves in September 2020, for a then club-record transfer fee of £35 million – a hefty outlay for an 18-year-old.

He was described as a 'teenage wonderkid' and people at Porto compared his ability as a youngster to that of Christiano Ronaldo, who had come through the youth system there.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi claimed the youngster had the 'potential to be a generational talent' but it is safe to say, his time at Molineux never really got going.

When Silva first arrived at the club Raul Jimenez was the main man and the plan was for the youngster to develop in the slipstream of the Wolves number nine.

But Jimenez suffered a horrific fractured skull at Arsenal in November 2020 and Silva found himself thrust into the first-team picture sooner than anticipated.

After making his debut in Wolves' 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Stoke, he went on to make 37 appearances in his first season scoring four goals – including netting twice against local rivals Albion.