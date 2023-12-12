Wolves v Manchester United moved for TV coverage

The game at Molineux was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 30, but it has been moved to Thursday, February 1 with a kick-off time of 8.15 pm.

The game has been selected for TV coverage and will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The change in date of the game against The Red Devils means Wolves' clash at Stamford Bridge, which was scheduled for Saturday, February 3 will also be changed with a kick-off time set to be confirmed later this month.

Wolves took on Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and they fell to a controversial 1-0 defeat.

The visitors should have been awarded a penalty after Andre Onana fouled Sasa Kalajdzic in the closing moments of the game.