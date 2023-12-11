Liam Keen analysis: A positive point but Wolves feeling the strain

And ‘bad’ needs to be put into context, too. Wolves have certainly not been objectively poor in recent weeks, but their performances have not reached the heights of some impressive wins this season.

This week in particular, with games against Arsenal, Burnley and Nottingham Forest within seven days, Wolves ran out of steam.

Following the loss in London, Wolves already looked tired on Tuesday against the Clarets, but did well enough to earn a slim victory.

After a lacklustre start lacking in energy and urgency against Forest on Saturday, and after giving away an avoidable goal littered with mistakes, Wolves recovered to deservedly equalise.

But a disappointing second-half performance saw them out on their feet and stumble over the line to a point against a Forest side desperate to protect what they had.

Gary O’Neil was right to be disappointed with his side because Forest were there for the taking, but equally there are positives to take.

A dip in performances was always going to come for this side and it was how they reacted to that, and the points they picked up during that time, that would be so telling.

Two fairly cumbersome performances against Burnley and Forest have yielded four points. Neither side have gained ground on Wolves and O’Neil’s side continue to look up the table rather than down it – that should be treated as a positive week.

This team is also missing some key players through injury and their returns, which are now much closer, will be very timely.