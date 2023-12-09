Wolves fans very frustrated with same issue after Forest draw

In a cagey affair at Molineux, a calamity of errors from Wolves saw the struggling visitors take the lead after just 14 minutes, when Harry Toffolo headed home.

However, Wolves regained composure and put together a fluid attacking move for Cunha to fire them level before the break.

A difficult second half saw Wolves fail to get a grip on the game as chances came at both ends of the field, but the teams ultimately settled for a draw in a game lacking any real quality.