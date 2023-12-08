Wolves v Nottingham Forest - Match preview

Last season, the home form under Julen Lopetegui was paramount to Wolves staying in the Premier League and this campaign Gary O’Neil has managed to harness that same energy.

The atmosphere in the stands for the wins over Manchester City and Spurs were some of the best in recent memory and reminded supporters of the successful years under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves have now gone five league games unbeaten at Molineux after Tuesday night’s win over Burnley and in what was a particularly poor game of football, the atmosphere did not reach the same level.

Despite that, the supporters continued to cheer O’Neil’s name throughout the game.

Wolves have come a long way since O’Neil was thrown in at the deep end in August and the fans have responded in turn. Now, they face a Nottingham Forest side in crisis tomorrow, with Wolves ready to make the next step in their resurgence.