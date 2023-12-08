Jonny Castro Otto to train away from Wolves first team until end of January

The Spaniard was left out of the squad for the last two games after an incident at Compton, while the club also banned him from the training ground.

He returned this week for talks with the club's hierarchy and Wolves have confirmed the player has 'apologised for the incident and accepted the club’s position', but he will not train with the first team until the end of January – and it is understood a move away in the transfer window is likely.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “As people have become aware, there was an incident with Jonny last week, and since then I’ve sat down with him, he’s apologised, and we have outlined the way forward.

“We had a conversation and have agreed that at least until the end of the January window he won’t be part of the first-team group.

“He will still be training at the club and, if he chooses, he can play for the under-21s to keep up his match sharpness, and I think, knowing him, he’ll probably do that.

“This is a guy who has been a great servant to the football club. One incident doesn’t define the role he’s played during the successful times and the man he is day to day around the place.

“Everybody has moments and that’s all it was, but we have to deal with it and move forward for the wider group.”

Jonny will not be considered for selection for Saturday's game with Nottingham Forest or future first team fixtures, but could play for James Collins' under-21s side, who have two more games coming up in December.

Hobbs said: “It might seem big because someone’s been removed from the group, but it’s not. When you’re trying to create a culture, keeping everything aligned, sometimes things happen which aren’t what you want to be and where we want to go.

“Now it’s dealt with. It’s not something Gary’s had to deal with, we’ve dealt with it as a football club and allowed Gary to focus on getting the team ready for the important games coming up.”

On the January window and Jonny's future, Hobbs added: “It makes sense to take it up to then (the end of January) because a lot of things can change between now and then, and then we’ll sit down, talk again and decide the way forward.

“December’s a busy month with lots of points to play for and lots of games we feel we can be really competitive in. That always has to be the focus.”