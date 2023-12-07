Jonny Castro Otto in crunch talks over Wolves future

The Spaniard was left out of the squad to face Arsenal due to a training ground incident at Compton last week, with his last day training coming on the Wednesday.

He was also left out of the squad to play Burnley on Tuesday and it is understood the 29-year-old had crunch talks with the Wolves hierarchy on Wednesday this week.

Following those conversations, he then returned to Compton today (Thursday), with talks ongoing over his future.

The nature of the training ground incident has yet to be revealed, but Gary O’Neil confirmed something had occurred, following the Express & Star’s exclusive story revealing the reason for Jonny’s absence.