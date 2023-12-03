Wolves set for Brentford double after FA Cup draw as West Brom welcome lower league visitors

Gary O'Neil's side head to the Brentford Community Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, January 6, meaning two trips to face the Bees in the space of a little over a week.

Wolves are also in Brentford for top flight action on Wednesday, December 27.

There is a Molineux home clash against Everton in between, on Saturday, December 30.

Elsewhere in the third round draw, Carlos Corberan's Albion will face either Aldershot Town or Stockport County.

That could be decided this afternoon, as Aldershot of the National League welcome League Two leaders County to the Electrical Services Stadium for a 2pm kick-off.

Aldershot are currently sixth in the fifth tier.

Walsall or non-league Alfreton Town, meanwhile, have the carrot of a trip to Championship outfit Southampton waiting in round three.

The Saddlers' second round trip to National League North Alfreton was forced to be replayed after yesterday's lunchtime tie was postponed just minutes before kick-off due to inclement weather conditions.

Alfreton and Walsall replay their tie this Tuesday, December 5.

Southampton, under former Walsall defender Russell Martin, are riding high in the Championship following Premier League relegation. They currently sit fourth.

Villa face a long trip north east to Middlesbrough in the new year.

Unai Emery's high-flyers face Championship mid-table side Boro, managed by Michael Carrick, as both clubs enter the competition at this stage.