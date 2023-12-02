Gary O'Neil has his say on Wolves fans' VAR protests
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil does not want to discourage supporters from protesting against VAR, but has called for the Molineux atmosphere not to suffer as a result.
Fan group Old Gold Pack are planning to distribute placards and display banners at the upcoming home game against Nottingham Forest after a string of controversial VAR decisions against Wolves.
They are also planning a protest for the Christmas Eve fixture against Chelsea and O’Neil believes the fans have a right to make their voices heard, but wants to keep the same energy inside Molineux.