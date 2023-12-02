Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah match analysis

Bukayo Saka notched the first within six minutes before Martin Odegaard swept home a second in a dominant start from the hosts.

Wolves recovered from their disastrous opening to regain some more possession, but they looked anything but dangerous in front of goal, while Arsenal squandered chances to extend their lead.

A passive second half burst into life in the 86th minute when Matheus Cunha curled home for Wolves, but it proved to be a consolation goal as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.