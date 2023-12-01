Arsenal v Wolves – Liam Keen & Nathan Judah's predicted line-up
Gary O'Neil will be hoping there is no VAR controversy after the Fulham debacle on Monday night.
Plus
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
But regardless, Wolves will be up against it with Arsenal pushing to go top of the Premier League.
Liam Keen's Wolves XI
With suspensions and injury concerns, Gary O'Neil is likely to make at least four changes when Wolves face Arsenal tomorrow.
With Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes suspended, it makes sense to see Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore handed a start, on what will be a big opportunity for the midfield pair.