FA report reveals what Wolves' Matt Hobbs said to referee Anthony Taylor

Hobbs was charged by the FA for misconduct earlier this month, and was handed a one-match ban, which he has already served, as well as a £4,000 fine.

The incident took place following Wolves' 2-2 draw against Newcastle at Molineux on October 28, which involved a controversial VAR decision that judged Hwang Hee-chan to have fouled Newcastle defender Fabian Schar, before Callum Wilson scored the resulting penalty.

After the final whistle, Taylor alleged that Hobbs passed him and remarked, "absolutely f****** useless as usual".

His behaviour was deemed unacceptable by Taylor and assistant referees Adam Nunn and Gary Beswick, and Taylor alleged that Hobbs later stated, "We look forward to your apology again".

Wolves have also suffered VAR controversies against Manchester United, Sheffield United and Fulham this term.

Manager Gary O'Neil was left frustrated after Monday's 3-2 defeat at Fulham, as the Wolves boss admitted he has "turned against VAR" after three penalties were awarded in the match.