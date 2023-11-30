E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 317 - Enough is enough!!!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you that latest episode of the Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
There's much to discuss following the controversial 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Monday night.
Each incident is analysed in detail plus all the fallout since.
With January fast-approaching, what transfer targets are Wolves looking at and how many incomings are realistic?
With Gary O'Neil facing a midfield crisis vs Arsenal, who are they players who will be asked to step up to the plate?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the trip to the Emirates.