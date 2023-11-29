Dave Edwards: Video nasties but Wolves need to be more careful

I don’t think the visitors were at their absolute best by any stretch of the imagination, but in recent years we’ve seen Wolves go to places like Fulham and not really be able to get going or look a threat – though I know last year was one of the better away performances under Julen Lopetegui.

First of all it’s about being able to go away, to be resilient, play as a unit, have a togetherness – but most of all it’s creating chances.

They scored two goals, had other chances, got in good areas which didn’t quite result in a goal. But the signs look promising to me. They just need to keep building on that momentum.

In Wolves now, if they go a goal down – as has happened a few times – it’s not panic stations. They believe they can create chances.

It was a terrific goal from Matheus Cunha. Bellegarde was brilliant, the more games he plays the better he’ll get, in the absence of Pedro Neto having him go past players is important. It’ll be great when they’re both involved.

I love the way Gary O’Neil communicates with the fans. He’s a brilliant ambassador for the club because you can see how much it means to him. I loved his comments on Sky about being at a huge football club.