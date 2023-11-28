Matt Maher debrief: Wolves missed chance at Fulham, re-shuffle & should VAR be scrapped?

Officiating was far from the only discussion point after Monday’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham, yet it understandably dominated the discourse.

TIME TO SCRAP VAR?

When it comes to O’Neil’s own views on refereeing and in particular the use of VAR, Monday felt like the straw which finally broke the camel’s back.

“Maybe tonight has finally turned me against VAR,” he opined during his broadcast interview.

It would be fair to say neither of the penalty decisions which went against Wolves were in the same egregious category as those witnessed in matches against Newcastle and Sheffield United.

But they did highlight the maddening inconsistencies of a system which increasingly feels unfit for service.