Wolves summer signing Tommy Doyle looking to 'percentages' in bid to secure starting spot

The 22-year-old arrived at Wolves on transfer deadline day, securing a season-long loan move from Manchester City – Wolves have the choice to make that permanent in the summer with a £4.3million purchase option.

But in his short spell at Molineux so far the midfielder has made just one start – in the 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane – and has found minutes hard to come by with just five appearances from the bench.

However, Doyle says he needs to ‘work hard and stay focused’, adding that players coming off the bench can still have a big impact on the game.

“Every player doesn’t want to be on the bench. I want to play every game from the start,” Doyle said. “I’ve only just come here I need to work hard and stay focused. I need to help the team as much as I can. I’ve been able to do that.

“As have others, especially against Spurs – Pablo was incredible when he came on. That’s what we do here.

“The lads that play give everything, the lads who come on give everything. There’s no sulking. Of course, I want to be starting and that’s my goal in the near future.”

Last season Doyle was part of Sheffield United’s promotion-winning team, making 33 appearances for them in the league.

And he says after the way things panned out for him at the Blades in the Championship, he felt ready to take the next step by moving into the Premier League with Wolves.

“I feel good. After last season, I felt ready for that step,” he continued. “There’s a lot more for me to do. I want to better myself and get the best out of what I’ve got to offer. Now I’m here it’s good to be here and to progress.”

And he says he feels content with his life away from football.

“In my life off the pitch, I feel happy, content,” he added. “I’m focused. I’m trying to get those little percentages that will take me to this next level.

“It’s something I’m focused on. It’s an exciting time to be here and to progress.

“It’s on me. Working hard every day, whether that’s on the pitch or in the gym.”

Doyle will be part of the Wolves squad that heads to Craven Cottage this evening looking to maintain their impressive Premier League form to ensure they keep up the momentum after their late win against Spurs.