Greg Halford reveals autism diagnosis and explains why Wolves move did not work out

Halford, who signed for Wolves in 2009 following their promotion to the Premier League, made just 20 appearances for the club following a move from Sunderland.

The 38-year-old, who could play at right back, in midfield and as a striker, has made almost 600 career appearances for 17 clubs, and now turns out for non-league Hashtag United.

And for the first time he has revealed some of the issues he suffered with during his career - and has explained how he discovered he was on the autism spectrum after his son was diagnosed.

Speaking on the Undr the Cosh podcast, Halford explained: "I haven't told anyone this in the football world or anything but I'm on the spectrum of autism,' he said.

"So, change, and not knowing at that time, fitting into a new group of people and changing, the way I live, where I live, being away from my family, my girlfriend at the time. I found it very, very hard.

"It was hard to interact with people. After training, I never wanted to go into the cafeteria because I didn't want to be around. I felt awkward. It was just a weird sensation so I would just go home.

"Being on the pitch is completely different, that's my area, I can control myself there. But when it's small intimate groups, I found it very difficult at that sort of time."

But his time at Molineux would prove to be largely unsuccessful and he left the club to join Portsmouth two years into a three-year contract.

Halford, who now plays part time alongside running a clothing brand, explained how he just did not click with the then Wolves boss Mick McCarthy.

He added: "I came in and signed as a right midfielder in the Premier League, but it didn't get off to the best starts.

"Mick called me up and said, 'what is this I'm hearing your not coming to Wolves for the money and taking a massive pay cut, it is all over Facebook'.

"I told him I don't even have Facebook! I think he kind of made his mind up there on me really.

"It was the beginning of the season and I got man of the match against West Ham, but it was on a slow decline after that.

"He took me off after half an hour in one game and I was in and out. It just didn't click with me and him, we didn't see eye to eye."