WATCH Pablo Sarabia's wonder goal vs Spurs
Pablo Sarabia's 91st minute leveller will undoubtedly be a contender for the goal of the month and perhaps the goal of the season.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Sarabia, who had come off the bench just four minutes earlier, used magnificent technique to bring down a Cunha ball and volley home at the near post.
With the final attack of the game, Sarabia then became the creator as he played in Lemina who poked the ball home for a 97th minute winner, to send the Molineux crowd and home dugout into raptures.