Wolves v Spurs: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah predicted line-ups

Wolves will be looking to rebound from their defeat at rock-bottom Blades.

But will there be changes?

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Liam Keen's line-up

Gary O'Neil once again needs to find a solution to replacing Pedro Neto as Spurs arrive at Molineux.

With the London club facing a number of injury and suspension concerns, and Wolves playing at home, O'Neil can afford to play a front three in search of three points.

My prediction is that Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, fresh from his first Wolves goal last week, will come into the side. He may start out wide, where he played at Sheffield United, but in O'Neil's hybrid system it would allow Bellegarde to come inside and have a free role, as Rayan Ait-Nouri pushes on to become a winger.

Some fluidity could benefit Bellegarde and if he gets space on the ball, with the pitch ahead of him, he could cause problems.

If Spurs employ their high line again, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha could also find a lot of joy.

Nathan Judah's Wolves XI

Nathan Judah's XI

They'll be more exciting predicted teams to come, but on this occasion I'm picking exactly the same side as Keeno.

I think Sasa is back on the bench and if Gary O'Neil can get 60 quality minutes out of Bellegarde, I think he starts here.

I was disappointed with Tommy Doyle last weekend and I think it's time to recall Joao Gomes.

Where I do differ slightly is the role of the Frenchman - for me he's given that creative free role just in behind a top two of Hwang and Cunha, rather than the left-hand side of front three.

Saying that, as always with O'Neil, the formation will be fluid at all times.