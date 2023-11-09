Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs issued ban and fine

Hobbs admitted his language towards a match official in or around the Molineux tunnel immediately afterwards the controversial draw with the Magpies last month was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

He has been found guilty of the FA charge by an independent regulatory commission and will be suspended for one fixture. Hobbs has also been hit with a £4,000 fine.

Hobbs' reaction came as Newcastle drew 2-2 at Molineux after referee Anthony Taylor's decision to award a penalty after Hwang Hee-chan was judged to have tripped Fabian Schar.

The incident was subject to a lengthy VAR review but the initial on-field call stood to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Hwang equalised for the hosts as the league clash ended 2-2.

Official Taylor was then demoted from top flight action for last weekend. He is back in the middle for Premier League action this weekend, though, and takes charge of Chelsea's clash against Manchester City on Sunday.